Impossible Finance Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $7,970.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.95 or 0.07246947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.58 or 0.99842463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

