Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,191 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.