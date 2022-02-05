Indexed Finance (NDX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $143,324.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $143,324.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $3.66 or 0.00008825 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 156.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.53 or 0.07267879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.27 or 1.00128244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006591 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.