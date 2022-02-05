indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). indie Semiconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million.

INDI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $2,923,307.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $7,204,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 822,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,080. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.27.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

