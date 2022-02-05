Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.79 and traded as low as C$3.40. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 15,509 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on Indigo Books & Music from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.79. The firm has a market cap of C$95.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.56.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$238.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

