InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFRX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

