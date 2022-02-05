Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Holdings Boosted by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 4.85% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $26,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 963,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 73.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,068 shares of company stock worth $171,331. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 806,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,095. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $436.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $697.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.