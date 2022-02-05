Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Ingredion worth $80,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

NYSE:INGR opened at $85.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.99 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

