Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $459,340.89 and approximately $30,478.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.06 or 0.07230151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.24 or 0.99971490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

