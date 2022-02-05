Innova (INN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $197,225.23 and approximately $57.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.