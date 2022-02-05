Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of Insteel Industries worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 59.1% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 257,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,637 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,047,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,827,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 83.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 34.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $38.46 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $746.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

