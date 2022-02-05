Insured Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,489.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $708,986.36 and approximately $16,489.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.20 or 0.07205087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.40 or 0.99779450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00053117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,675,970 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.