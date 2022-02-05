InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG opened at $66.89 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

