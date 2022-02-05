International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

