International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $125.32 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

