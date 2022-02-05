International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of International Game Technology worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE IGT opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.