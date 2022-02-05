International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 6,515 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

