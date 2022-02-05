International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.50 Million

Analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report sales of $120.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported sales of $99.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $452.50 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $506.35 million, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 819,230 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in International Money Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,193,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMXI opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $597.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

