Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Head to Head Analysis

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Otonomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -367.06% -44.88% -40.26% Otonomy -20,278.95% -72.42% -45.96%

83.6% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Otonomy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Otonomy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Otonomy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $54.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. Otonomy has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 186.07%. Given Otonomy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Risk & Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomy has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Otonomy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $22.81 million 174.00 -$227.01 million ($3.21) -15.18 Otonomy $270,000.00 421.96 -$44.73 million ($0.81) -2.48

Otonomy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otonomy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats Otonomy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. The firm’s lead product candidate, ITI-007, is in clinical development as a first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia. It also includes pre-clinical programs that are focused on advancing drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction, in both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and for disease modification and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Paul Greengard and Sharon Mates on August 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan on May 6, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

