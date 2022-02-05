Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Intrusion reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intrusion during the second quarter valued at $110,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intrusion by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the second quarter valued at $246,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 52,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.