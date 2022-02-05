Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Trading Down 1%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $35.11. 8,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 116,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.