Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.51 and last traded at $91.78. 71,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 152,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80.

