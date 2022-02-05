Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $50.10. 14,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 19,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06.

