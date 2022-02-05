Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.25 and last traded at $81.50. Approximately 114,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 216,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.42.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.