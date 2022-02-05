Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.45

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 700722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 316,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 57,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

