Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $177.88 and last traded at $176.79. 41,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 62,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.58.

