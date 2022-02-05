Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Shares Up 2.6%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) shares shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $33.97. 49,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 133,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17.

