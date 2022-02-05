Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.66% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PEY opened at $21.31 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

