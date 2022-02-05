Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.78. 79,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 187,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.