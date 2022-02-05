Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Trading Down 1%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) shares were down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 225,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 186,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.