Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.9% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

