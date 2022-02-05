Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.01. 86,210,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,952,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

