Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 32 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 6,848.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000.

