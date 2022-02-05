Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.