Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 315,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 503,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.