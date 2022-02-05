Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) were up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.79 and last traded at $58.79. Approximately 6,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45.

