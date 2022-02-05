Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Shares Down 1.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.80 and last traded at $86.67. Approximately 316,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,958% from the average daily volume of 15,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.92.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.