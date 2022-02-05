ION (ION) Trading Up 29.4% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $474,946.39 and $51.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ION has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00186976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00032444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00385462 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,695,026 coins and its circulating supply is 13,795,026 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

