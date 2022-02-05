IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of IPG Photonics worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $138.85 and a one year high of $257.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

