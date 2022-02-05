iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

