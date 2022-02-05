ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ironSource.
ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million.
Shares of IS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. 1,060,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,872. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,066,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.
About ironSource
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
