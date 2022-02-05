iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 461,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

