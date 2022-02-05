iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 670.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 133,351 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.79 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08.

