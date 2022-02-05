iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 670.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 133,351 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.79 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.