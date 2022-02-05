iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

