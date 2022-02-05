iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.38 and last traded at $75.03. Approximately 565,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 836,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96.

