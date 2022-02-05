iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s Largest Position

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 9.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,967,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $117.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

