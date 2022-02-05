iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after buying an additional 287,540 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 949,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $75.85. 4,955,120 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

