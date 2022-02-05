iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average is $105.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

