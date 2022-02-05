iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Increased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 219.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after buying an additional 1,035,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after buying an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after buying an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $76.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.