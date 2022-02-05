iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Lifted by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.